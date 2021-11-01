New Delhi, November 1 (ANI) The Central government has earned about Rs 40 crore through scrap disposal and more than eight lakh square feet of space has been generated from avoidable occupancy through a special campaign launched on October 2 for disposal of pendency in the government of India.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh shared the information on Monday a day after the month-long campaign ended on October 31.

The Minister had launched the campaign on October 1 for disposal of pendency in all the ministries and departments of the Government of India during the period from October 2 to October 31 under the nodal department of DARPG (Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances).

At a special review meeting with top officials of DARPG on the outcome of the campaign, Singh noted with satisfaction that "more than 13,73, 204 files were weeded out of 15,23,464 files identified for the purpose".

"Similarly, against the target of 3,28,234 Public Grievances, 2,91,692 grievances were redressed within a short span of 30 days. Out of 11,057 references from MPs, 8,282 were resolved. Moreover, 685 out of 834 identified Rules and Processes were simplified during the said period," a Ministry of Personnel statement informed quoting the Minister.

Singh said that the Special Campaign on Disposal of Pendency in government was conducted on the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the progress will be presented to him this week.

He said the Special Campaign was aimed at ensuring timely and effective disposal of Public Grievances, references from Members of Parliament, state governments, Inter-Ministerial consultations and Parliamentary assurances by each Ministry and Department and its attached and subordinate offices during the campaign period.

The Minister informed that during this special campaign, files of temporary nature were identified and weeded out as per the extant instructions and redundant scrap material and obsolete items were discarded to improve cleanliness at workplaces.

Getting inspired by PM Modi's Swachh Bharat Mission, which became a Jan Andolan in the country, Singh promised to continue this practice in future to make the workplaces hygienic, clean and clutter-free.

He also instructed DARPG to do a comparative analysis of all the ministries and departments of the Government of India on reduction of pendency of various categories and also to cull out the best practices to be shared with all to foster a competitive spirit.

The Minister reiterated that the motivation behind the campaign should last even after it is over as pendency reduction is a continuous process.

Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) was the nodal Ministry to monitor the implementation of this campaign.

A dedicated dashboard was created for this purpose and detailed guidelines in this regard were issued to all ministries and departments of the government of India. Each ministry and department had designated a Nodal Officer for the special campaign.

The progress was monitored by the secretaries and Head Of Department on daily basis.

"A dedicated portal has been created and made live from 22 September to enable the Ministries to feed the data on identified parameters," the ministry said. (ANI)

