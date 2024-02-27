New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday extended ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir, for next five years with immediate effect declaring it as an 'unlawful association' under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967.

The MHA made the declaration through a gazette notification announcing the extension of ban on Jamaat-e-Islami.

The move comes as the MHA found that the organisation is found continuing in its activities against the security, integrity and sovereignty of the nation. The outfit was first declared an 'Unlawful Association' on February 28, 2019.

Exercising the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the MHA had declared the Jamaat-e-Islami as an unlawful association on February 28, 2019.

"The Central Government, having regard to the above circumstances, is of firm opinion that it is necessary to declare the Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir (JeI) as an 'unlawful association' with immediate effect, and accordingly, in exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to sub-section (3) of section 3 of the said Act, the Central Government hereby directs that this notification shall, subject to any order that may be made under section 4 of the said Act, have effect for a period of five years from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette," the fresh notification mentions.

Soon after the announcement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to his 'X' handle, formerly Twitter, announcing that the extension of ban against Jamaat-e-Islami is part of zero tolerance policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the Centre.

"Pursuing PM @narendramodi Ji's policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and separatism, the government has extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir for five years. The organisation is found continuing its activities against the security, integrity and sovereignty of the nation. The outfit was first declared an 'Unlawful Association' on 28 February 2019," Shah posted on 'X'.

"Anyone threatening the security of the nation will face ruthless measures," Shah further said.

As per the MHA, the Jamaat-e-Islami is in close touch with terror outfits and is continuously supporting extremism and militancy in Jammu and Kashmir. It is supporting claims for secession of a part of the Indian territory from the Union and supporting terrorist and separatist groups fighting for this purpose by indulging in activities and articulations intended to disrupt the territorial integrity of India.

"JeI is involved in anti-national and subversive activities in the country intended to cause disaffection; And, whereas, the Central Government is of the opinion that if the unlawful activities of the JeI are not curbed and controlled immediately, it will take the opportunity to -escalate its subversive activities including attempt to carve out an Islamic State out of the territory of Union of India by destabilising the Government established by law; continue advocating the secession of the State of Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India while disputing the accession of the State with the Union; propagate anti-national and separatist sentiments prejudicial to the integrity and security of the country; and escalate secessionist movements, support militancy and incite violence in the country," added the notification. (ANI)

