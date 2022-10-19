New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) The Central government is following "token to total" approach by not only opening Health and Wellness Centres but also ensuring increased medical professionals and their training through more medical colleges, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday.

Mandaviya made the remarks after digitally inaugurating two CGHS Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) in Mysuru, Karnataka and Chandrapur in Maharashtra in the presence of Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar here.

Also Read | RBI Rate Hikes to Contain Price Rise; Inflation to Fall Below 6% Next Year, Says Ashima Goyal.

Speaking at the event, Mandaviya said that the two HWCs will play a pivotal role in providing good medical facilities to the people of Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Congratulating the beneficiaries on opening of the CGHS HWCs at Mysuru and Chandrapur, he stated that “it is our government's responsibility to provide quality healthcare services to our employees and retired officials”.

Also Read | Mumbai Police Receive Call About Bombs Being Planted in Malls, Cinema Halls and Other Parts of City, Late-Night Searches Found Nothing Suspicious.

Mandaviya said these centres would help increase the ease of attaining medical services and highlighted that the number of CGHS centres has increased from 25 in 2014 to 77 today.

"The Union government is following 'token to total' approach by not only opening HWCs but also ensuring increased medical professionals and their training through more medical colleges," he said.

“To reach the remotest part of the country, digital interventions like teleconsultations and ABDM (Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission) have been taken. Janaushadhi Kendras have been established and Ayushman Bharat scheme has been launched. The Union government has been undertaking various reforms so that 'health for all' can be ensured," he stated.

Speaking on the occasion, MoS for Health Pawar said that the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) would give robust coverage to pensioners and with new innovations and practices inculcated in these centres.

She highlighted that the government has taken several measures to improve health facilities under CGHS. “The government started some of the ambitious initiatives like PMJAY, PM-ABHIM, and HWCs to provide welfare to every citizen of the country. We are hopeful that these HWCs opened today in Karnataka's cultural capital Mysuru, and city of black gold Chandrapur would ensure the same,” she added.

Pawar also underlined that the new CGHS centre in Mysuru will not only provide healthcare services to serving and retired Central government employees residing in the region but also the neighbouring areas of Coorg, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Sriranga Pattana and ease the hardship of pensioners living in nearby areas like Nanjanagudu.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)