New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Tuesday alleged that the Centre with its decision to monetise its assets across key sectors has "officially" announced the "sale of India".

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday had unveiled an ambitious Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) that included unlocking value by involving private companies across infrastructure sectors -- from passenger trains and railway stations to airports, roads and stadiums.

"The central government has officially announced the sale of India. The National Monetisation Pipeline released by the finance minister yesterday details the loot of our national assets and infrastructure. This is an outright plunder of people's wealth?" the CPI(M) said.

The Left party also alleged that this was like "selling family silver" to meet daily expenditure of the country which "makes neither economic nor common sense".

"Selling assets for a song when the markets are low benefits only crony corporates and promotes crony capitalism. The politburo of the CPI(M) calls upon the people of India to protest against and resist this loot of our national assets," it said.

