New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) The Centre on Wednesday organised an all-India pension adalat where 50 chronic cases were taken up and resolved through inter-department consultation and coordination, an official statement said.

Secretary, Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare, V Srinivas presided over a dozen of such cases and sought report form departments like Defence, Home Ministry, Health, Civil Aviation, Posts, Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports etc., it said.

"This is a significant day, as apart from pension adalat, 50th PRC (pre-retirement counselling) workshop is being also held today with twin objectives of timely disbursal of pension, having tremendous financial security implications and ensuring quality healthcare through CGHS system," Srinivas said.

The 50th PRC workshop was organised for 1,200 officers of all ministries/ departments who are going to retire in the next 12 months, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Till date, seven all-India pension adalat have been organised by the department, in which 24,218 cases have been taken up and 17,235 cases have been resolved, it said.

S N Mathur, Additional Secretary, Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare, said in his welcome address that the workshops will benefit retiring central government civil employees and pension-dealing officials on different aspects like formalities necessary for timely payment of retirement benefits, how to fill pension forms on Bhavishya portal and income tax incentives for senior citizens/pensioners, among others.

The pension adalat initiative was started on experimental basis in 2017 by the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare. In 2018, national pension adalat was held by leveraging technology for speedy resolution of pensioners' grievance.

The model adopted is that all stakeholders to a particular grievance are invited on a common platform and the case is resolved according to every stakeholder to complete the pension processing so that pension is started on time, the statement added.

