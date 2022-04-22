Lucknow, Apr 22 (PTI) Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday said the Centre is implementing public welfare projects without any discrimination.

Various welfare projects are being implemented by the government and people are reaping the benefits of these projects, the Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment said here.

"The Centre is implementing public welfare projects without any discrimination on the basis of caste and religion. The government is committed to development and betterment of every section of the society," Athawale said.

Giving information on welfare schemes, the Union minister said 1,658 old-age homes have been set up in India since 2019, and Rs 321 crores have been spent on this. Sixty-four of these homes are located in Uttar Pradesh, he added.

Similarly, 1,672 de-addiction centres in the country have been given a combined assistance of Rs 345.33 crore since 2019. Of these, 96 centres are in Uttar Pradesh which have been given assistance of Rs 21.69 crore, he said.

Speaking about the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana, Athawale said that from 2014 till April 2022, over 45.15 crore accounts have been opened under the scheme and more than Rs 1.68 lakh crore deposited in them.

Over 7.96 crore such accounts have been opened in Uttar Pradesh, and Rs 34,278 crore has been deposited in these accounts, he added.

