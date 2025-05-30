Jammu, May 30 (PTI) Home Minister Amit Shah said that the central government and the Jammu and Kashmir administration will leave no stone unturned to provide all necessary facilities to the pilgrims of the annual Amarnath Yatra.

The 38-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-meter-high cave shrine in south Kashmir is scheduled to start on July 3 and conclude on August 9, according to the announcement made by the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB).

Also Read | Sikkim Road Accident: 1 Dead, 8 Missing After Tourist Vehicle Plunges Nearly 1,000-Feet Into Teesta River in North Sikkim.

"The central government and J&K administration will leave no stone unturned to facilitate the pilgrims with all necessary facilities," Shah said on X.

He instructed officials to maintain the utmost vigilance and ensure the seamless completion of the sacred yatra.

Also Read | Scripps National Spelling Bee 2025: Faizan Zaki Wins Spelling Bee Competition a Year After Finishing Runner-Up.

On Thursday night, he chaired a high-level review meeting for the Amarnath pilgrimage and evaluated the security arrangements and preparedness for the pilgrims.

Shah also reviewed the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir at the meeting.

Amid tight security, Shah arrived here on Thursday evening to assess the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and meet affected people in Poonch during his first visit to the Union Territory after Operation Sindoor, officials said.

During his two-day stay in the Jammu region, Shah is also visiting religious places on Friday and meeting people and BSF personnel affected by shelling in the district, which recorded the highest number of civilian casualties — 14 out of the total 28 deaths — during Pakistani shelling and drone attacks between May 7 and 10, they said.

The journey to the Amarnath cave shrine can be undertaken through two routes — the traditional 48-km route via Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter but steeper Baltal route in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

The Centre has ordered the deployment of 580 companies, comprising about 42,000 on-ground personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), for the annual Amarnath Yatra.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)