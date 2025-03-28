India News | Centre Making Fake Aadhaar Cards, Birth Certificates Busted in Haryana's Gurugram, 1 Held

Gurugram, Mar 27 (PTI) The chief minister's flying squad, along with officials of the additional deputy commissioner's office, has busted a centre in Nathupur village falling under DLF Phase-3 police station limits here in Haryana that made fake Aadhaar cards and birth certificates, police said on Thursday.

The centre operator -- identified as Kashi Ram, a native of Bihar's Madhubani district -- has been arrested, they said.

An FIR was registered at the DLF Phase-3 police station, police said.

The team, during the raid on Wednesday, also seized a number of fake documents, including voter cards, PAN cards, bank passbooks, forged Aadhaar cards, a laptop, a printer and Rs 12,000 cash from the spot.

The accused ran an illegal business of fake Aadhaar cards through Prabhas cyber cafe, located in Nathupur village, police said.

"The accused used to make fake Aadhaar cards, voter cards and PAN cards without documents by taking Rs 400 to Rs 500. The accused, Kashi Ram, has been arrested and further investigation is underway to find out how many Aadhaar cards and birth certificates have been made by him," said a senior official of the chief minister's flying squad.

