India News | Centre Not Providing Required Amount of Fertiliser for Potato Farming: Bengal Minister

West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay on Wednesday claimed the Centre was not providing the required amount of NPK fertiliser to the state, which he said is essential for potato farming.

Agency News PTI| Dec 06, 2023 08:36 PM IST
Centre Not Providing Required Amount of Fertiliser for Potato Farming: Bengal Minister
India | Representational Image

Kolkata, Dec 6 (PTI) West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay on Wednesday claimed the Centre was not providing the required amount of NPK fertiliser to the state, which he said is essential for potato farming.

He said that there is a “design to deprive the state”, and accused the Centre of stepmotherly treatment.

The minister said in the assembly that against a requirement placed with the Centre for 5.72 lakh metric tonnes of NPK fertiliser for 2023-24, West Bengal has received “only 78,000 metric tonnes”.

Chattopadhyay said the state is a major producer of potatoes and NPK fertiliser is a key requirement for its farming.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

