New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): The Central Government, through the Ministry of Law and Justice, has officially notified the appointment of three Additional Judges as Permanent Judges of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. The judges appointed are Justices Yousuf Wani, Rajesh Sekhri and Wasim Sadiq.

Notification issued stated that "In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justices (i) Wasim Sadiq Nargal (ii) Rajesh Sekhri and (iii) Mohd Yousuf Wani, Additional Judges of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to be Judges of that High Court with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices. "

The Supreme Court Collegium, during its meeting on March 5, had recommended their elevation as Permanent Judges.

Justice Mohammad Yousuf Wani embarked on his legal journey in 1990 and was appointed as a Munsiff in December 1997. He advanced to the role of Sub Judge in 2000 and was further promoted to District and Sessions Judge in 2008. Over the course of his career, Justice Wani has served in numerous key capacities, including as a Member (Judicial) of the Jammu and Kashmir Special Tribunal in Srinagar. His elevation to the position of Additional Judge of the High Court was officially notified on March 21, 2024.

Justice Rajesh Sekhri took oath as an Additional Judge of the High Court on July 29, 2024. Prior to his elevation, he excelled in diverse judicial roles, showcasing exceptional legal expertise and an unwavering commitment to upholding the principles of justice.

Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal was appointed as an Additional Judge on June 1, 2022. Before his elevation, he enjoyed a remarkable tenure as a senior advocate, earning a reputation for his legal expertise and unwavering dedication to the principles of justice. (ANI)

