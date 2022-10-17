New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) The Centre on Monday approved lowering the cut-off marks for admission to PG medical courses for 2022-23 while taking into consideration that a large number of seats had gone vacant in the PG counselling held for the last academic session.

The reduction in cut-off marks will be by 25 percentile across all categories, official sources told PTI.

The decision has been taken based on recommendations by the National Medical Commission (NMC), they said.

Around 1,400 seats had remained vacant mainly in pre- and para-clinical subjects in the last session, the sources said.

"Since such post-graduate seats going vacant is a sheer wastage of resources in a country where postgraduate medical seats are premium, a decision to reduce cut-off for admission to post-graduate courses for 2022 23 by 25 percentile across all categories has been taken," an official source said.

In a meeting held on October 14, the NMC recommended a reduction in the qualifying percentile for post-graduate courses for 2022.

Going by the reduction of cut-off marks by 25 percentile across all categories, the revised qualifying percentile/cutoff for general category candidates would be 25 percentile, for people with disabilities in the general category (PWD-general) it would be 20 percentile, and 15 percentile for both the SC/ST/OBC and people with disabilities in the SC/ST/OBC category, an official source said.

