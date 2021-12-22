New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): In the nationwide COVID vaccination drive, the Centre provided more than 147 crore vaccine doses to States/UTs so far.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 1,47,05,13,635 COVID vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category.

Also Read | CES 2022: Amazon, Meta, Twitter, Pinterest & T-Mobile To Skip the Event Due to Omicron Scare.

The Ministry said more than 17.73 crore (17,73,03,916) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

With the administration of 57,05,039 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 138.96 crore. (ANI)

Also Read | Gurugram Become the First District in Haryana to Achieve 100% Coverage of COVID-19 Vaccination.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)