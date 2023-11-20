New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The government on Monday repatriated senior IAS officer Atal Dulloo to his Union Territories cadre, a personnel ministry order said.

Dulloo, a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Union Territories or Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory cadre, is currently working as secretary, Department of Border Management under the home ministry.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his repatriation to his parent cadre on the request of the Ministry of Home Affairs, it said.

He is likely to be appointed chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Jammu and Kahsmir's chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta is due to superannuate this month-end after completion of 60 years of age.

