New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): The Central government has revoked the security clearance of Turkish ground-handling company Celebi NAS Airport Services, citing national security concerns.

Celebi handles about 70 per cent of ground operations at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, including passenger handling, load control, cargo services, postal services, warehouse management, and bridge operations. It also operates at multiple airports across India.

The decision comes amid growing backlash after Turkiye extended support to Pakistan during heightened tensions with India.

In an official order, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) stated: "The security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd, under the category Ground Handling Agency was approved by DG, BCAS vide letter no. 15/99/2022-Delhi-BCAS/E-219110 dated 21.11.2022. In the exercise of power conferred upon DG, BCAS, the security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of National Security. This issues with the approval of DG, BCAS."

Earlier today, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) held a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, demanding that airport authorities cut their ties with Celebi NAS Airport Services, a Turkish company.

The protest was led by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel on Tuesday, who criticised Turkey for extending its support to Pakistan during the recent tensions with India.

"Under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, we will work to shut down all (Turkish) companies operating in Mumbai. Earning money from India and using it to help Pakistan is not going to work in Maharashtra," Murji Patel said.

Additionally, Shiv Sena youth leader Arjun Kandhari said that the protest is for our nation's security as they earn money from India and then "terror fund" Pakistan.

"Today's movement is for our nation's security... It is a national security concern that a Turkish company, Celebi, operates at our Mumbai airport. We will not let a company from Turkey, a country that supports Pakistan, operate on Indian soil. They earn money here in India and then give terror funds to Pakistan," Kandhari said.

Earlier, yraders across India also decided to boycott Turkish products after the Ankara extended support to Pakistan during India's Operation Sindoor to neutralise Islamabad terror infrastructure.

Farmer organisations across Himachal Pradesh have also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impose a complete ban on the import of apples from Turkey and enforce strict import duties and quality standards on apples coming from other countries.

In Uttar Pradesh, fruits traders in Ghaziabad have also decided to boycott Turkish apples and other imports.

India imports goods worth over Rs 1,200 crore from Turkey annually, including a significant share of fruits like apples. (ANI)

