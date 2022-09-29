Amritsar, Sep 29 (PTI) Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Thursday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding that the Centre file a review petition against the Supreme Court order upholding the validity of the Act for the management of gurdwaras in Haryana.

The Supreme Court had recently upheld the validity of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act enacted by the state legislature to manage the religious places of Sikhs effectively and permanently under the exclusive control of the Sikhs of Haryana.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Government Denies Permission for RSS Route March, Restricts VCK Protest; Sangh Moves Madras HC.

In his letter to Shah, the SGPC president said the right to make any amendment to the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925 is only with the Union government and states cannot interfere.

He said the Act passed by Haryana in 2014 for establishing a separate gurdwara management for the state is unconstitutional and its validity should be cancelled immediately. Hence, the Centre should file a review petition and bring an ordinance to undo the effects of the Haryana Act, he said,

Also Read | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Hopes for Enhanced National Security As Lt Gen Anil Chauhan Appointed As New CDS.

The SGPC had earlier decided to file a review petition against the Supreme Court order.

Dhami said the SGPC came into existence before the Independence after great sacrifices.

He said the Supreme Court's validation of the Act has affected the SGPC greatly. "Haryana Sikhs have been separated from the central Sikh body," he said.

He said the support to the Act by some Sikh leaders of Haryana and those related to the BJP creating divisions in the Sikh community.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)