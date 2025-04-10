Chandigarh, Apr 10 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the BJP governments at the Centre and the state are working round-the-clock to provide facilities to the common people.

Addressing an event in Kurukshetra district's Ladwa late Wednesday, Saini said people are being uplifted by the government's public welfare schemes that are being prepared considering the problems and issues of the poor.

Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal and former Haryana Minister Subhash Sudha were also present.

Referring to the BJP retaining power at the Centre and in Haryana in elections held last year as well as the recent victory in the state's civic polls, Saini said, "The way party workers have made a triple engine government in the state through their hard work, they will also play an important role in taking the benefits of the schemes of this triple engine government to the common people".

On the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar on April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Haryana during which he will inaugurate the airport in Hisar and lay the foundation stone of an 800 MW thermal plant in Yamunanagar.

Saini said based on the policy of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' and 'Haryana Ek Haryanvi Ek' in the state, "The triple engine government will get the development work done at thrice the speed".

The state government is carrying out development at an accelerated pace to make every person prosperous, he said.

To ensure that the common people do not have to come to Chandigarh with their problems, 'Samadhan Shivirs' are being organised twice a week at the district headquarters and subdivision level, he said.

