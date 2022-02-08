New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks in Lok Sabha that the Congress cannot shed its arrogance despite defeats.

Shiv Sena leader said that the Centre is targeting Opposition while the income of common people is decreasing under his leadership.

Also Read | Google Duo Surpasses 5 Billion Downloads on Play Store.

"He (PM Modi) is talking about insults in Lok Sabha. He himself is unsuccessful in running the government. Currently, the situation of MSMEs is poor, PSUs are being sold, youth is not satisfied and still seeking employment; all sections of society are suffering due to rising inflation," Chaturvedi told ANI.

She also said, "Income of the people is going down, and still the Centre is targeting Opposition."

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Discontinued Ahead of Galaxy S22 Series Launch: Report.

Chaturvedi's remarks came after PM Modi on Monday attacked Congress over its claims of having brought crores of people out of poverty during the UPA rule, and said that the poor had reduced the party to 44 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Prime Minister, in his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address in Lok Sabha, said despite suffering repeated defeats in several states "Congress is unable to shed its arrogance".

"The Congress changed the definition of poverty. In 2013, using pen on paper, 17 crore people were made rich. They changed norms and said 17 crore will not be counted poor. They worked by changing statistics," he said.

Further, the Rajya Sabha MP took a dig at Home Minister Amit Shah for providing Z category security to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi after his vehicles were attacked by unknown persons in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

"Team A (BJP) and Team B (AIMIM) correspond to Z category security since they are known to have good political understanding. They are polarizing the issue of attack on Owaisi's vehicle because it would benefit Bharatiya Janata Party," she said.

After Owaisi refused to accept the Z category security, Shah on Monday told the Parliament, "The threat to Owaisi has been reassessed and a bulletproof vehicle and Z category security has been given to him. But, as per verbal information by himself, he has refused to accept it. I request him to accept the security given to him by the central government."

"Every party is campaigning for the UP Assembly polls in the state but such kind of atmosphere is aimed at only one leader," Shiv Sena MP added.

Reacting to accusations made by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for delaying the approval of project files related to civil aviation, she said that the Centre blames the state government for every problem.

"The Centre always blame the state government for every problem. I believe that coordination is needed for the approval of the project because if the real intention is to provide an airport for West Bengal, then the Civil Aviation Ministry should work on it by keeping politics at bay," Chaturvedi said.

Earlier on Sunday, Scindia said, "We want West Bengal to progress in the field of civil aviation, but it will not happen without the help of the state government... I want to appeal to CM Mamata Banerjee that if you want the progress and development then move the files fast."

Speaking about Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's visit to Uttar Pradesh, Chaturvedi sadi that she has reached Lucknow to campaign for Samajwadi Party according to her own politics.

"It's for the people to decide which party they think can fulfil their aspirations. However, the ruling BJP led government remains unsuccessful in fulfilling promises and also promoted division in the state," she added.

West Bengal chief minister is on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh to support Samajwadi Party for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning from February 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)