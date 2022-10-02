New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): The central government will kickstart its month-long Special Campaign 2.0 today focusing on the timely disposal of pending references in government offices and departments, as well as a clean workspace.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh will launch the campaign from the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) office under the Ministry of Personnel here at Sardar Patel Bhawan.

As part of a campaign from October 2 to October 31, a review will be done of all kinds of pendency in different categories like Minister of Parliament (PM) references, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) references, Cabinet references, state government references, public grievances, easing of rules and processes, files taken up for review, cleanliness campaign sites taken up and rules identified for easing.

All these pendencies will be taken up in all the ministries and departments under the charge of Jitendra Singh.

In the same event, the Special Campaign 2.0 Guidelines Booklet and August Progress Report as presented by the Department of Administrative Reforms will be released by Singh.

It was informed that the Cabinet Secretary's DO letter to secretaries of government of India, DARPG's guidelines note and circular on record management practices, the letter issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in this context were a part of the Guidelines Booklet, said Ministry of Personnel statement.

This August progress report contained the work undertaken in ministries and departments in reducing pendency in the month of August 2022 as part of the earlier campaign.

Singh will also release a number of circulars for easing of rules by the department of pensions and pensioner's welfare, said the statement, adding "easing of rules is a part of the Special Campaign 2.0."

"The Government of India has announced Special Campaign 2.0 with a focus on Swachhata (cleanliness) and reducing (work) pendency in Government (offices)," said the statement.

The preparatory part of the Special Campaign 2.0 had earlier commenced on September 14 with the launch of the Special Campaign 2.0 portal by Singh.Until now more than 67,000 sites have been identified by ministries and departments of the Government of India for conducting cleanliness campaigns.

Around 21 lakh physical files and three lakh e-files are due for review during the campaign. For the first time, this year the campaign will also focus on e-files and the review of the same.

The Special Campaign 2022 reinforces the importance of timely disposal of references and a clean workspace. The campaign is expected to cover a number of Post Offices, overseas missions and posts, Railway Stations, and other public offices in mission mode. (ANI)

