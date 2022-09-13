New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): The Central government will start the preparatory part of the Special Campaign 2.0 on Wednesday with the launch of a designated portal linked to the campaign which aims at cleanliness and reducing pendency in government.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh will launch the 'www.pgportal.govlin/scdpm22' portal on Wednesday in a government function to be attended by Joint Secretary Level Officers of 85 ministries and departments of the Government of India in the presence of the Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG). The event is being organised at Civil Services Officers Institute (CSOI) in the national capital.

In the same gathering, three reports of DARPG, the special campaign July progress report, the CPGRAMS 7.0 brochure and the CPGRAMS (Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System) Monthly Progress Report for August 2022 will also be launched in the same function, said a statement issued by Ministry of Personnel.

Earlier, the Government of India had announced special campaign 2.0 from October 2 to October 31, 2022, with a focus on "Swachhata (cleanliness) and reducing pendency in government".

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gaubs had addressed all Secretaries of Government of India on August 23 and DARPG Guidelines note for the same was issued on August 25 this year.

"The special campaign 2.0 will focus more on field and outstation offices in addition to the ministries and departments and their attached or subordinate offices. The DARPG) will oversee implementation of the special campaign 2.0," said the Ministry.

"The Preparatory Part of the Special Campaign 2.0 will commence with this launch of the special campaign 2.0 portal by Dr Jitendra Singh and it will continue till September 30, 2022, when, Ministries and Departments will identify the pendency in selected categories and finalize the campaign sites across their offices and complete necessary procedural requirements to conduct the campaign," it said.

"Every ministry and department is expected to use the portal during the preparatory phase to enter targets of their cleanliness campaign sites, Files to be weeded out, and various pendency figures like MP's references, state government references etc."

Until now, the Ministry said, more than 67,000 sites have been identified by ministries and departments of the Government of India for conducting cleanliness campaigns.

The special campaign 2022 reinforces the importance of timely disposal of references and clean workspace, said the Ministry, adding the campaign is expected to cover over 1.5 lakh post offices, overseas missions or posts, railway stations and other public offices in mission mode during the month-long campaign.

Training of nodal officers with respect to the portal of the special campaign has already been conducted by DARPG, it added. (ANI)

