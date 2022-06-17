Lucknow, Jun 17 (PTI) The Rashtriya Kisan Manch on Friday alleged the Centre was trying to cheat India's youth with its Agnipath recruitment scheme as it did with farmers over the farm laws.

The Left parties alleged the newly introduced recruitment scheme will not fulfil the national interests but will harm the security and sovereignty of the country.

Also Read | Agnipath Scheme Protest: Railways Cancels Over 200 Trains Across Country.

"We always stand with farmers and youths of the country. The Rashtriya Kisan Manch will not allow any injustice to happen. The way the Centre had tried to cheat the farmers, it is trying to do the same with the youth. They have not even spared the Army," alleged Shekhar Dixit, the president of the farmers' outfit, in a tweet.

In another tweet, he said, "Agnipath nahi jumlaa hai, yuvaao ke bhavishya per hamlaa hai (Agnipath is a rhetoric and an attack on the future of the youth)."

Also Read | Gujarat: Opposition Demands Impartial Probe in School Girl's Suicide Case, Targets Banaskantha Police for Insensitivity on Issue.

CPI(M) state secretary Hiralal Yadav, in a statement, claimed the Agnipath scheme will not serve any national interest.

"This scheme will affect the quality of the armed forces because pension won't be available. There was no regular recruitment in the Army in the last two years. Lakhs of posts are lying vacant which should be filled immediately," he said.

He added the Agnipath scheme should be immediately abolished in view of the spontaneous protests across the country.

CPI state secretary Girish alleged that the Agnipath recruitment scheme will "harm the security and sovereignty of the country".

"The CPI demands that the 'Agnipath' scheme be abolished immediately and the existing vacancies should be filled through the existing process," he said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)