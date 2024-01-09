New Delhi, January 9: The Central government has upgraded the rank of Enforcement Directorate's acting director, Rahul Navin, among 11 bureaucrats, to the post of Additional Secretary. The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took the decision on Monday to approve the in-situ upgradation of these officers to the level of Additional Secretary to the government as a measure personal to them by temporarily upgrading the posts held by them.

Navin, a 1993 batch IRS officer who holds the post of Special Director in the Enforcement Directorate, replaced Sanjay Kumar Mishra, who stepped down in September last year, which was the Supreme Court-mandated deadline for his tenure. Presently, Navin is holding the charge as acting director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) until the appointment of a regular director or until further orders from the government. Rahul Navin Takes Over as Acting Director of ED, To Replace Sanjay Mishra.

Besides Navin, the government has upgraded the post of Shubha Thakur, Sanjukta Mudgal, Anant Swarup, Navaljit Kapoor, Manoj Pandey, Anurag Bajpai, Alok Pande, Sunil Kumar, Hanif Qureshi, and Anandrao Vishnu Patil as Additional Secretary respectively in Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Culture, Department of Commerce in Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Department of Defence Production, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management in Ministry of Finance, Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Heavy Industries, and Department of School Education and Literacy. Land for Job Money Laundering Case: ED Files Charge Sheet Against Rabri Devi, Daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav.

The ACC has also promoted seven other officers deputed to different ministries and departments as Additional Secretary. Sanjeev Kumar Jindal was appointed as Additional Secretary, Department of Home in Ministry of Home Affairs. The ACC also promoted Asit Gopal, Tripti Gurha, Samir Kumar Sinha, Bharat Harbanslal Khera, Chandra Bhushan Kumar and Puja Singh Mandol as Additional Secretary respectively in Ministry of Textiles, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Department of Defence, Department of Consumer Affairs in Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation in Jal Jeevan Mission, and Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)