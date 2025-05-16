New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) A pre-scheduled ceremony that was to take place on Thursday for newly-appointed envoys of a few countries to present their credentials to President Droupadi Murmu has been deferred.

The ceremony was to be held in the Rashtrapati Bhavan, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Also Read | Babban Singh Obscene Video: UP BJP Leader Expelled From Party After Viral Clip Showed Him Kissing and Groping Woman Dancer (Watch Videos).

It is learnt that the newly-appointed ambassadors of Turkiye, Thailand, Costa Rica and St Kitts, and the high commissioner of Bangladesh were to present their credentials to the President.

"The credential ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan which was to be held today has been deferred due to scheduling issues," the MEA said.

Also Read | Adani Airport Holdings Terminates Deal With China’s Lounge Membership Programme DragonPass.

It, however, did not mention the envoys who were to present the credentials.

The deferment of the ceremony comes against the backdrop of strong criticism of Turkiye in India for its backing of Pakistan during the conflict between Indian and Pakistani militaries. PTI MPB

saint kits costa rica

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)