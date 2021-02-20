Korba, Feb 20 (PTI) CISF personnel posted at a mine in Chhattisgarh's Korba district opened fire on some persons who entered the facility in two MUVs and attacked them, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened late Friday night in Gevra coal mine of South Eastern Coalfields, and all the accused managed to escape, while one person admitted in a Bilaspur hospital has claimed he sustained bullet wounds in the incident, an official said.

"The CISF team was patrolling in a vehicle when it spotted an unidentified MUV and chased it. The MUV driver, however, reversed at high speed and rammed the CISF vehicle several times. Another MUV also joined in and dashed into the CISF vehicle," said Korba Additional Superintendent of Police Kirtan Rathore.

"Some people in these MUVs started hitting the CISF vehicle with iron rods, prompting the patrolling team to open fire. The two MUVs fled from the spot. No CISF personnel was injured. They lodged a case in Dipka police station and efforts are on to nab the people in the MUVs," he added.

Later, Korba police received information from their Bilaspur counterparts that a man identified as Salik Ram Gond (32) was admitted in a hospital there and was claiming he was wounded in the CISF firing in Gevra, the Additional SP said.

A Korba police team has been sent to Bilaspur, an official said, adding that generally such intrusions into mining areas are by those looking to steal diesel or coal. PTI

