Raipur, Dec 9 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday launched a website and helpline of the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for citizens to report cases of financial irregularities and corruption.

The launch was held at the chief minister's official residence here to mark World Anti-Corruption Day, an official from the public relations department said.

Speaking on the occasion, Baghel said information about the actions taken by the ACB and EOW in cases of financial irregularities and corruption will be accessible through the website.

People will also be able to lodge their complaints about corruption online, the chief minister said, terming it as an important initiative.

Director of the state ACB and EOW Arif Sheikh said people can log on to the website www.acbeow.cg.gov.in, created in regional Chhattisgarhi language, to file complaints and check the status of the action taken on the same.

Similarly, the helpline number '1064' and WhatsApp number 8827461064 have also been launched to make it convenient for citizens to lodge their complaints, he said.

Criminal offences such as bribery, acquiring assets disproportionate to the known sources of income and misusing one's designation to embezzle government property, can be reported on all three platforms, the official added.

Meanwhile, personnel of the ACB and EOW also handed over a cheque for Rs 1.25 lakh to the chief minister as a contribution to the CM Relief Fund.

