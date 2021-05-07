Raipur, May 7 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government on Friday said it will resume COVID-19 vaccination for people in the 18-44 age group following the High Court's directive in this regard.

The state government will distribute vaccines in the ratio of 1/3 to people belonging to the 'Antyodaya' group, which is the poorest section of society, to those below poverty line (BPL) and the above poverty line (APL) category in this age group as per the HC's interim order passed on Friday, an official said.

The state government had suspended inoculation for this age group from May 5 after Chhattisgarh High Court had ordered it, on May 4, to modify its vaccination plan for the third phase of the drive and fix a ratio for distribution of doses in an equitable manner.

The HC order came in a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) in which intervention applications were filed challenging the state's order to give priority to economically weaker sections of society in inoculation for the age group of18-44 years that started from May 1.

In an order issued on April 30, the Bhupesh Baghel government had said vaccines will be first given to the 'Antyodaya' group followed by BPL persons and then to those in the APL category in the third phase.

The HC on Friday directed the state government to resume vaccination for the third phase on the basis of 1/3 ratio for Antyodaya, BPL and APL categories as an interim measure, till a committee set up by the government under the chief secretary submits recommendations on a new vaccination plan.

The state government has set up separate vaccination centres in districts for Antyodaya, BPL and APL groups as part of the third phase, with those under the Antyodaya and BPL categories having to visit the centre with ID proof and ration cards.

In APL centres, people will have to bring IDs like Aadhaar, PAN, etc, except ration cards, a release said.

"Since the state government has received 1.5 lakh doses of vaccines as of now for the third phase, the drive will continue till this stock is exhausted," it said.

