Raipur, Apr 22 (PTI) The BJP on Friday hit out at Chhattisgarh excise minister Kawasi Lakhma over his comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's previous visits to the state.

Lakhma, a tribal leader from Bastar, made the caustic remark while talking to the media in Sukma district two days ago, claiming that the state did not benefit in any way by Modi's two visits in the past.

But the expression he used to make the point caused controversy.

The state BJP on Friday said that making derogatory comments about the prime minister was against the culture and traditions of Bastar.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel should clarify if he agreed with his minister, the opposition party added.

