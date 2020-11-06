Rajnandgaon, Nov 6 (PTI) An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district on Friday, police said.

Constable Pavan Rubang (32), belonging to ITBP's 27th battalion, ended his life at around 10 am at his unit's camp in Baseli village under Madanwada police station limits, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Manpur) Jaiprakash Barhai.

He was found seriously injured by colleagues who rushed him to a hospital, and he died before a helicopter could arrive to airlift him to Raipur for further treatment as two bullets had pierced his head, the Additional SP said.

He said the incident, prima facie, looks like it is one of suicide but probe is also underway to check if it was a misfire.

Rubang is a native of Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and his kin have been informed, the official added.

