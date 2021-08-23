Raipur, Aug 23 (PTI) A government employee from Surajpur in Chhattisgarh was arrested on Monday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, a senior Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

Muneshwar Ram, an assistant grade-2 employee of the diversion cell in Surajpur's SDM office, was nabbed while accepting Rs 5,000 from a person for diversion of land, said Superintendent of Police (EOW/ACB) Pankaj Chandra.

"He had demanded Rs 50,000 and was caught while taking the first installment of Rs 5,000 during a trap laid by the by the ACB's Ambikapur unit on Monday. He has been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act." said the SP.

