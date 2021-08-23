Ahmedabad, August 23: In a shocking incident, a woman in Gujarat's Ahmedabad was brutally thrashed by her husband for demanding more pocket money than the usual amount. i.e. Rs 50, that he used to give her. Reports inform that a 42-year-old woman is a Goods and Service Tax (GST) officer from the Chandkheda region of Ahmedabad. She filed a complaint with the city police on Saturday alleging that her husband, an advocate, had thrashed her for asking for more than Rs 50.

According to a report by TOI, the complainant said that she was allowed to spend only Rs 50 a day by her husband and in-laws and any violation of this rule, would land her in trouble and she would get beaten by them. Describing her ordeal, the victim said that she got married to a man from the Danilimda area in 2011 and began living with him and his family members. Gujarat Man, Having Extramarital Affair, Deprives Wife of Sex for 2 Years, Thrashes and Abuses Her; Case Registered.

The victim said soon after their marriage, she was selected as a junior clerk in the GST department. However, her husband and in-laws told her to travel only by Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) buses to save money. She told the cops that her husband used to object whenever she tried to dress up nicely for office, suspecting extra-marital affair.

The woman alleged that on August 15, her husband thrashed her badly. The woman then went to her father’s place. She said when her family members raised this issue before her husband and in-laws, her husband assaulted her badly. Frustrated and anguished by his behavior, the woman approached the cops and filed a complaint of causing hurt and domestic violence against her husband and in-laws.

