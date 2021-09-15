Raipur, Sep 15 (PTI) A Naxal couple surrendered before the police along with their three-month-old baby in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bijapur district on Wednesday, a senior official said.

Fagu Kowasi (26) and his wife Motin Kowasi (25), hailing from Bodga village under Bhairamgarh police station limits, surrendered along with their baby, the official said.

Fagu was a member of military platoon-16 under the Indravati Area Committee of Maoists and carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, while Motin was a member of the Kisan Adivasi Mahila Sangathan, he said.

“In 2018, Motin had cleared the Class 12 examinations from Ramkrishna Mission School in Naxal-hit Narayanpur district and wanted to study nursing, but was forcefully inducted in the banned organisation. She later married Fagu, who had been associated with the organisation since 2005,” the officer said.

Fagu was involved in different Naxal attacks, including an ambush in which a jawan was killed in Narayapur in 2011, an IED blast that left three security personnel dead in 2012, he said.

As per the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, an immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 each was given to the couple, the official added.

