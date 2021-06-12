Bijapur, Jun 12 (PTI) A Naxal couple surrendered before the police in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday, an official said.

Korsa Lachchhu (32), a militia platoon section commander, and his wife Korsa Anita (29), a member of Krantikari Adivasi Mahila Sangthan (KAMS) turned themselves in, citing disappointment with the “hollow” Maoist ideology, the official said.

Lachchhu was allegedly involved in at least five Maoist attacks, including killing police personnel and torching vehicles, since 2005, he said, adding that the surrendered ultra's wife was allegedly tasked with associating tribal women with the outlawed outfit.

The couple were given an encouragement amount of Rs 10,000 each and will be further rehabilitated as per the government policy, the official added.

