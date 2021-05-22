Raipur, May 22 (PTI) A Naxal was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Saturday, a police official said.

The gunfight took place at around 12:30 pm near Bengapalli village under Kirandul police station limits, over 340 kilometres from here, when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava told PTI.

After the encounter ended, the body of an ultra, whose identity is being ascertained, was found from the spot along with two country-made weapons, a 5-kilogram improvised explosive device (IED), two hand grenades, gelatin sticks, three bags, one walkie-talkie set and materials of daily use, the SP informed.

