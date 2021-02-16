Dantewada, Feb 16 (PTI) A Naxal involved in the 2019 killing of BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi was among two ultras arrested by Chhattisgarh police from neighbouring Telangana, a senior official said on Tuesday.

After receiving information about the movement of Guddi Madvi (28), "deputy chief commander" of the Katekalyan area committee of the Naxals, and his accomplice "commander" Pele Madvi (26), a District Reserve Guard team went to Peniguda village in Telangana and arrested them on Monday, said Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava.

"Guddi Madvi was involved in the landmine explosion in April, 2019 near Shyamgiri that killed Dantewada MLA Bhima Mandavi and four of his security personnel. They are also involved in offences like planting IEDs, damaging property etc," he said.

While Madvi had a reward of Rs 8.50 lakh on his head, the bounty on Pele was Rs 5 lakh, the SP informed.

