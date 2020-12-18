Raipur, Dec 18 (PTI) Chhattisgarh reported 1,413 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Friday, taking the state's tally to 2,64,898 and toll to 3,163, an official said.

He said the number of people who have recovered reached 2,44,247 after 138 people were discharged from hospitals and 1,090 completed home isolation during the day.

The state now has 17,488 active cases, the official informed.

"Raipur reported 224 new cases, taking its total count to 50,451, including 696 deaths. Bilaspur saw 147 new cases, Durg 141, Raigarh 123 and Mahasamund 88. Of the seven deaths, four took place on Friday and three earlier," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,64,898, New cases 1,413, Deaths 3,163, Recovered 2,44,247, Active cases 17,488, people tested so far 31,53,218.

