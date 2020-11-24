Raipur, Nov 24 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 1,829 COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths, taking the total count to 2,27,326 and toll to 2,767, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 2,01,744 after 121 people were discharged from hospitals, while 706 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 22,815 active cases, he said.

Also Read | Schools in Meghalaya Will Reopen from December 1 for Students of Class 6 Onwards, Says State Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui.

Raipur reported 220 cases, taking its total count to 45,361, including 645 deaths, while Raigarh saw 167 cases, Rajnandgaon 155, Korba 153, Janjgir-Champa 149, Durg 130 and Bilaspur 119, he said.

"Of the deaths recorded during the day, 10 took place on Tuesday, five on Monday and six earlier," he informed.

Also Read | Delhi Riots Case: Court Takes Cognisance of Fresh Supplementary Charge Sheet Against Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,27,326, New cases 1,829, Deaths 2,767, Recovered 2,01,744, Active cases 22,815, people tested so far 23,80,170.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)