Raipur, Jul 17 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 226 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, taking the total number of infections to 9,99,688 and the toll to 13,494, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,82,357 after 114 people were discharged from hospitals and 240 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 3,837 active cases, the official said.

"Raipur district recorded 19 new cases, taking its caseload to 1,57,518, including 3,136 deaths. Janjgir-Champa saw 26 new cases, Sukma 25 and Bijapur 16. With 40,638 samples tested on Saturday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 1,08,88,299," he said.

"Over 1.09 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state till Friday. While 89,80,508 people have received the first jab, a total of 19,42,320 have got the second one as well," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,99,688, new cases 226, Deaths 13,494, Recovered 9,82,357, Active cases 3,837, Tests today 40,638, Total tests 1,08,88,299.

