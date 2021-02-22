Raipur, Feb 22 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 3,11,159 on Monday with the addition of 274 cases, while the death toll increased by six to touch 3,806, an official said.

The number of people who have recovered increased to 3,04,355 after 32 people were discharged from hospitals and 169 others completed home isolation, leaving the state with 2,998 active cases, he added.

"With 60 cases, Raipur count rose to 55,182, including 804 deaths. Durg recorded 61 new cases and Bilaspur 22. Of the deaths recorded during the day, three took place on Monday, two on Sunday and one earlier," he said.

With 23,344 samples being examined on Monday, the overall number of tests in Chhattisgarh went up to 46,84,829.

