Raipur, May 22 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally reached 9,45,694 on Saturday after 4,328 people tested positive for the infection, while 103 fatalities took the toll to 12,494, a health official said.

The number of recoveries stood at 8,62,660 after 1,358 people were discharged from hospitals and 8,273 completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 70,540 active cases, he said.

"Raipur district reported 260 cases, taking the total count of infection to 1,54,767, including 3,055 deaths. Surguja recorded 390 cases, Balrampur 345 and Janjgir-Champa 315, among other districts. With 67,142 samples tested on Saturday, the number of tests in Chhattisgarh went up to 85,74,978," he said.

The state has reported 116 cases of Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, among those who have been infected with COVID-19 or have recovered from it, an official said.

"Of the 116 cases, two patients have died in Durg and Raipur, while two others have recovered," he said.

The state government has declared black fungus a notifiable disease, an official statement said.

As per the notification, all health service providers will have to comply with guidelines of the state government and Centre for screening, identification and management of black fungus, it said.

