Raipur, Mar 23 (PTI) At least three security personnel were killed and several others injured as Naxals blew up the bus in which they were traveling in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Tuesday, a top police official said.

The landmine explosion took place between Kademeta and Kanhargaon villages when the security personnel -- mostly policemen -- were returning after an anti-Naxal operation, state Director General of Police D M Awasthi told PTI.

Over 20 security personnel were onboard the bus, he added.

"Three security personnel were killed and many others sustained injuries. Reinforcement has been rushed to the spot and further details are awaited," the DGP added.

