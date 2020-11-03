Bijapur, Nov 3 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxals exploded in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bijapur district on Tuesday, police said.

The blast occurred near Edasmeta hill under Gangaloor police station area when Ramesh Hemla and two other residents of Nainpal village had gone to collect bamboo from the forest, an official said.

Also Read | Cold Wave Conditions to Intensify Over Haryana and Delhi on November 4, Over Punjab and Rajasthan on November 5: IMD.

While walking on a dirt track, the victim accidentally touched the IED switch, triggering the blast that caused splinter injuries on his hand, the official said, adding that two other villagers escaped unhurt.

The injured man was rushed to a local community health centre and was later shifted to the district hospital, where his condition is out of danger, he said.

Also Read | Schools to Reopen for Classes 11th and 12th From November 21 in Goa Under Strict SOPs and Guidelines.

The explosive was planted by ultras to target security forces, as the route is often used by them during anti-Naxal operations, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)