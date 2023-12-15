New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said that the number of Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) wellness centres in the country will be increased from 80 cities at present to 100 cities in the coming days.

He also said that after the resolution of various issues, private hospitals are now giving top priority to CGHS beneficiaries.

Also Read | Ration Distribution Case: ED Requests West Bengal Police To Start Parallel Probe.

Mansukh Mandaviya was inaugurating three Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) wellness centres and a robotic surgery unit at the National Institute of TB and Respiratory Diseases in Delhi on Friday while making the statement.

Mandaviya said, "Due to the reforms undertaken by the government, the number of cities covered under CGHS has increased from 25 in 2014 to 80. The centres will soon reach 100 cities in India."

Also Read | Ajmer Acid Attack: Refused Marriage, Man Throws Acid on Woman; Arrested Within Two Hours.

"With 341 CGHS Wellness Centres serving 44 lakh beneficiaries, the inception of the three CGHS wellness centres and Robotic Unit at National Institute of TB and Respiratory Diseases (NIT & RD) will significantly add to the coverage and betterment in their healthcare facilities," the health minister said.

Reaffirming the goal of CGHS "your health, our goal", the Union Health Minister stated, "It is our goal to ensure that CGHS beneficiaries are able to avail the healthcare services closest to their residence, widening the reach to the innermost corners of the nation."

Mandaviya also said, "To ensure optimum health facilities for patients suffering from tuberculosis requiring surgery, robotic surgery will be instrumental in providing the right care to them." He added, "Providing accessible and affordable healthcare to the last mile of the nation is our goal and the foundation of a healthy nation."

Highlighting that 4 out of 10 medicines prescribed in the world are generic medicines made in India, Mandaviya stated "Jan Aushadhi medicines are also provided in CGHS Wellness Centres, not just for the CGHS beneficiaries, but for all public."

Heralding the transformation of healthcare services and infrastructure, Mandaviya emphasised that "over 1.6 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are established in India, 1 for every 10,000 people providing holistic treatments for the public".

Mandaviya also said that more than 10,000 Jan Aushadhi Centers have been opened in the country under the ministry. At Jan Aushadhi Kendra, medicines are available at a maximum of 50 per cent and minimum 20 per cent cheaper than the market rates.

The Union Health Minister was joined by Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Meenakshi Lekhi, Union Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Ministry of External Affairs and Shri Ramesh Bidhuri, MP. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)