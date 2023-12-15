Jaipur, December 15: In another incident of acid attack, a man threw acid on the face of a woman for refusing to marry him in Rajasthan's Jaipur. The incident occurred on Wednesday, December 13, when the woman was alone with her grandmother. Upon receiving the complaint, the police arrested the accused within two hours of the incident. A case has been registered, and a probe has been launched.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the accused was identified as Ashish Rajoria alias Harsh, a local photographer. On Wednesday at around 9:00 am, the accused entered the victim's house from the back door and started arguing with her. The victim, Sanjana, was cleaning the house when the accused barged in. Ashish then started pressuring her for marriage. When she refused to marry, the accused threw acid on the victim's face and ran away. Due to the acid falling on her face, the victim ran out, screaming in pain. During this, the accused threw the acid bottle in the drain outside the house, the report said. Rajasthan: Woman, Her Two Children Stabbed to Death by Unidentified Man in Jaipur.

The report said the accused and the victim lived in the same neighbourhood. They have known each other for two and a half years, and their conversation started through social media only a year ago. Ashish had developed feelings for the victim. He had been exerting pressure on her to accept his marriage proposal. According to the officer, Sanjana, a B.Ed student preparing for Civil Services, declined his proposal, which led to the crime. The investigation revealed that Ashish had met the victim at a wedding. As a photographer, Ashish was using the threat of suicide to coerce Sanjana into marrying him in return for money, as per the police report. Honour Killing in Rajasthan: Girl Brutally Killed by Mother, Brother for Talking to Lover in Ajmer, Accused Held.

The victim sustained burns covering 10% of her body. She immediately rinsed her face with cold water after the acid attack, which helped to minimise the damage. Following an interrogation of the victim, the police took the accused into custody.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2023 04:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).