New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Over 2.80 lakh challans amounting to Rs 280 crore were issued against vehicles without valid Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) in the between October 1 to December 11, according to traffic police data.

This year, a total of 5.03 lakh vehicles owners were penalised for the offence, which carries a fine of Rs 10,000, the data said.

Additionally, the police impounded 8,509 vehicles, including 10-year-old petrol and 15-year-old diesel vehicles this winter season as part of their pollution control drive, it read.

Since the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on October 15, police have issued 2.74 lakh challans for PUCC violations and impounded 8,112 overage vehicles, as per the data.

The police also prosecuted 1,084 vehicles carrying and demolition waste and other allied material without proper covering this winter season, with the figure reaching 1,676 for the year till December 11. The fine for the offence is Rs 20,000.

During the winter, 3.02 lakh non-destined goods vehicles were checked and 32,525 such vehicles were returned, the data showed.

It highlighted that 81,136 vehicles were fined for obstructive/improper parking and 1.48 notices were issued since October 1. A total of 34,591 vehicles were towed away during this period.

Between October 1 to December 11, 603 challans were issued for vehicles not plying in designated/proper lane, 13,078 challans for driving against flow of traffic, and 34,229 challans for violation of restriction timing (no entry violation), the data added.

