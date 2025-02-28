Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 28 (ANI): As an avalanche wreaks havoc near Chamoli's Mana village, trapping 52 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) construction workers, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday evening visited the disaster control room to review the situation and held a meeting with officials, directing them to expedite the rescue operation.

So far, 32 people have been rescued, and searches for others are underway. Of the rescued, four workers have been admitted to ITBP Army Hospital. BRO is continuously removing snow through snow cutters and other machines. Tomorrow morning, Mi-17 helicopters will also leave for the Mana area.

The Chief Minister has been constantly monitoring the rescue operations and reviewing the situation. He further said that the state government is fully committed to the safety and assistance of every affected person.

All agencies are engaged in relief and rescue operations on a war footing, and soon all the stranded people will be evacuated safely, he added.

Dhami has instructed the officials to conduct the search operation speedily. He said a disaster control room should also be set up in Joshimath. The NDRF, SDRF, and ITBP Army should do the work of removing snow speedily with mutual cooperation.

He said that special care should be given to the workers who have been evacuated while authorising to open the helipad at Mana Village on priority.

The Chief Minister directed to make adequate arrangements in all the hospitals. He said that full preparations should also be made to lift the injured with the help of Mi-17.

CM Dhami also directed that if needed, the injured should be brought to AIIMS Rishikesh by air ambulance. The Chief Minister also instructed that the district administration maintain constant coordination and provide all possible assistance to the affected.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said that ITBP, Army, District Administration, Air Force and other agencies are engaged in relief and rescue work. "Due to bad weather and low visibility, helicopter operations are not possible at the moment, but the services of snow experts are being taken. Special teams of ITBP are working continuously," he said.

Dhami added that the top priority of the government was to safely evacuate the people trapped in the avalanche. Helpline numbers are also being issued for the families of the affected people.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is constantly in touch with the central government, and talks are also ongoing with the Prime Minister's Office, the Home Minister, and the Defense Minister.

He assured that if any additional agency is required in the rescue operation, their help will be taken immediately. Routes are being blocked due to continuous snowfall, but with the improvement in the weather, rescue work will be accelerated.

The Chief Minister took detailed information about the incident from Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari virtually. The District Magistrate said that the avalanche occurred six kilometres ahead of Badrinath Dham, where snow removal workers were present under the BRO. (ANI)

