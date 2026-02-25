What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

Chandigarh [India], February 25 (ANI): The Chandigarh Administrator, Gulab Chand Kataria, on Wednesday released the first Quarterly Environmental Magazine of the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) in the presence of the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary-cum-Chairman, CPCC, Member Secretary, CPCC, and other senior officers of the Committee.

The Quarterly Magazine has been developed as a transparent and citizen-friendly platform to present the environmental status of Chandigarh. It provides an overview of environmental monitoring carried out during the quarter, including water quality of major lakes, performance of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), groundwater monitoring, assessment of choes, and ambient air quality monitoring across the city, according to a press release.

Special monitoring conducted during Diwali and Chhatt Puja has also been highlighted.

The publication includes a special report on the air quality of Chandigarh and details regarding the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) during adverse air quality conditions. It also outlines CPCC's regulatory functions, enforcement actions, and compliance measures under various environmental legislations.

Further, the magazine captures awareness initiatives undertaken on plastic waste management, solid waste management, and air pollution control, along with key achievements and new initiatives of CPCC during the quarter.

The Administrator appreciated the efforts of CPCC in strengthening environmental monitoring, transparency, and public awareness. The launch of the magazine marks an important step towards informed decision-making and sustainable environmental management in Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Police has issued a public notice prohibiting protests and gatherings at places other than the designated venue, as the Haryana Congress announced a demonstration over the issue of MGNREGA on Wednesday.

According to the notice issued by the Station House Officer, Police Station North, Chandigarh, Rally Ground in Sector-25 has been designated as the only approved venue for processions, rallies, dharnas and public gatherings in the city.

The order, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, by the District Magistrate, states that assembly of five or more persons for the purpose of protest, rally, strike or public speeches is prohibited at all places in the Union Territory except the designated ground.

The notice has been posted outside the Haryana Congress office in Chandigarh. The party has announced that it will stage a protest over MGNREGA and march from the Congress headquarters towards the Haryana Vidhan Sabha at 12 noon on Wednesday, and lay siege to the Assembly. The administration remains on alert in view of the proposed protest. (ANI)

