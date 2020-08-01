Chandigarh [India], Aug 1 (ANI): The total number of count of COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh now stands at 1,079, the union territory administration said on Sunday.

The total count includes 378 active cases, 683 recoveries and eight deaths.

India reported 57,117 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the country's coronavirus case count to 16,95,988. (ANI)

