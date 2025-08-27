Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 27 (ANI): Amid heavy rains, the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway has been closed for traffic from Pandoh to Aut in Mandi district for the last three days. Due to this, hundreds of cargo vehicles are stranded on the highway, and vegetables and goods are spoiling.

The drivers have demanded from the administration that the National Highway be opened as soon as possible.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Massive Crowd Gather at Lalbaugcha Raja, Devotees Say 'Feels Like Heaven' (See Pic and Video).

Driver Gurvinder Singh said to ANI, "I have come from Amritsar and am going to Kullu Manali. It has been four days since I arrived. The condition of the road is very bad. The people are taking 260 rupees as toll tax... No one is giving any answer from the administration. The roads are damaged and under construction...It will take 2-3 days."

Singh added that their vegetables and other goods are spoiling and incurring a loss due to this.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Tragedy: Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Bastar; Family of 4 Killed As Car Swept Away in Jheeram Ghati Amid Incessant Rainfall.

Another driver, Bablu Thakur, said to ANI, "We are stuck here for the last few days. It is very difficult to reach home. We are also facing damage at home, and the rivers are in full spate, and the roads are in very bad condition."

Thakur added that the administration had made no arrangements for food and accommodation. "Some dhaba people are feeding us sometimes. Sometimes, langar people come and give us water too," he added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Red Alert on Wednesday for Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi, as heavy rainfall continues to affect Himachal Pradesh. While Mandi and Kullu saw a brief respite with clear skies on Wednesday, authorities remain on high alert due to rising water levels and landslide-prone roads.

Road connectivity between Mandi and Kullu remains affected as both the main highway and alternate routes are blocked at several points due to landslides. Restoration work is underway, and authorities are prioritising efforts to reopen the routes.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi for the next two days. A Yellow Alert for heavy rainfall is in place on August 28 in Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi, and on August 29 in Shimla and Mandi.

Additionally, an Orange Alert has been issued for August 30-31 in Mandi, Shimla, and Solan. Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, and Shimla will also experience an Orange Alert on August 31. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)