By Anamika Tiwari

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 14 (ANI): The Chandigarh Police has issued a notice to IAS officer Amneet P. Kumar, the wife of late IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar, seeking the laptop belonging to her deceased husband.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Likely in 16 Districts, IMD Warns of Intense Showers Till October 19.

According to police, the laptop is considered a crucial piece of evidence in the ongoing investigation into the IPS officer's death. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case believes that the device may hold vital information, including the original draft of the alleged suicide note found on it.

Police sources revealed that the laptop is intended to be sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) for digital examination to verify the authenticity of the suicide note.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, October 14: Gold Price Surges Amid Record-Breaking Rally Ahead of Dhanteras; Check Rates of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Other Metro Cities.

Investigators aim to confirm whether the note was indeed written by IPS Puran Kumar himself and created on his own laptop.

The same laptop reportedly contains a saved draft of the suicide note, which the police believe was sent via email by the officer before his death. The SIT also aims to determine how many people received the note, the exact time it was sent, and when each recipient accessed the email.

As of now, IAS officer Amneet P. Kumar has not yet handed over her late husband's laptop to the investigating team.

Police officials maintain that retrieving and examining the device is essential to establishing the sequence of events leading up to the officer's death.

Meanwhile, Haryana Director-General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur has been placed on leave, sources said.

Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself at his residence in Chandigarh on October 7, and in the 'final note' he left behind, he accused eight senior cops, including Haryana director general of police Shatrujeet Kapur, of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities."

Meanwhile, the Haryana Government has issued a statewide directive urging strict vigilance and coordinated efforts to maintain communal harmony and law and order.

The circular emphasises the "urgent need to maintain strict vigil and ensure communal harmony across all districts and divisions" in view of tensions and public sensitivity surrounding the officer's death.

All officers have been instructed to remain in close coordination with local organisations and community leaders, continuously monitor the situation, and take all necessary measures to uphold peace and public order. It further directs that any development with the potential to disturb communal harmony should be dealt with immediately, and timely reports must be submitted for review. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)