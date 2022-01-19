Chandigarh [India], January 19 (ANI): Chandigarh reported 1,502 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the health department of the Union Territory on Wednesday.

The positivity rate for the day currently stands at 25.91 per cent. A total of 5,797 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

With this, the total COVID-19 cases in the state have gone up to 81,269.

The total recoveries and deaths in the recovery due to COVID-19 currently are 70,210 and 1,093 respectively.

There are currently 9,966 active COVID-19 cases in the UT. (ANI)

