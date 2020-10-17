Chandigarh [India], October 17 (ANI): Chandigarh on Saturday reported 54 new positive cases of COVID-19 taking the total count of cases reported in Union Territory (UT) to 13,583.

According to an official media bulletin, the total number of active cases stand at 915 while 12,460 patients have been cured till date.

The death toll in the UT is 207. In the last 24 hours, 1,042 samples were tested taking the total samples tested to 94,462. (ANI)

